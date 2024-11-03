Blue Bloods series finale: Donnie Wahlberg celebrates co-star

We know that in a handful of weeks, the Blue Bloods series finale is going to be here on CBS — and yes, we are prepared to be emotional. How can you not? This is close to a fifteen-year journey and there are a lot of people who have been there from the very beginning. That includes Donnie Wahlberg.

For the past several years in particular, one of the great things about his story has been the relationship between him and Maria Baez. There are of course those who root for her and Danny to be together, and then there are also those who just love the partnership. No matter where you lie in this, we hope there is a chance for you to be satisfied in the end. (We wouldn’t mind if it’s revealed in the finale they are together, since there’s no longer a fear that they wouldn’t be able to work together on-screen at that point.)

Just in case you needed a reminder that Donnie loves working with Marisa Ramirez (who plays Baez), we have it! Speaking to TV Insider, the actor said the following about her appearing on a recent TV Guide cover:

“This meant a lot to see her on the cover, ’cause so many characters on the show make the show better. It’s not just the Reagans … There are so many other characters, and I think her gracing the cover with me speaks to our friendship, to our partnership, and also to the importance of the other cast members whose last name is not Reagan. Marisa worked tirelessly as much as anyone, and so many of the other cast members did. To me, she doesn’t just represent her on this cover, she represents the rest of the cast.”

Donnie also referred to her as one of his best friends, and we hope that they continue to celebrate this friendship after the show ends. Of course, we wouldn’t be mad at all if a Danny / Baez spin-off happens, but we’ll have to see how things transpire once we get to the finale. We expect it to air later this year, but no date has been confirmed yet.

