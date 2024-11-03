Saturday Night Live: Kamala Harris may reportedly make cameo

Tonight marks the final Saturday Night Live episode before the Presidential Election — does this mean the real Kamala Harris is showing up?

Well, for the time being we should note that nothing is 100% confirmed. However, a report from the New York Post strongly suggests that this will be the case, and that she will appear early on in the cold open. Well, if that turns out to be the case, the good news here is that we’re going to find out sooner rather than later, right? It also would not come as a huge shock, given that SNL has been a hotbed for Presidential cameos over the years.

After all, consider the fact that leading up to the 2016 election, Donald Trump made a controversial appearance as host; meanwhile, both Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders have made cameos and in the past, we’ve seen everyone from Barack Obama to Sarah Palin appear. Whether it be Presidential or Vice-Presidential (or Democratic or Republican), this is just something that the show does. Of course, given that a lot of these people are not comedians, results often vary when it comes to how good they actually are.

The best-case scenario here is that Harris actually appears in a sketch with the woman who impersonates her in Maya Rudolph, mostly because that often produces the most comedy. The best example of this was when Clinton appeared alongside Kate McKinnon for a lengthy sketch in the past, one where they played off of each other rather well.

As for whether or not these appearances by politicians really shape an election, that’s a hard thing to qualify. In this case, it is one that simply feels relevant both to the timing of the election and the long history that the late-night show has in this arena.

Related – Get prepared now to see more news entering this Saturday Night Live episode

What do you think we will see from Kamala Harris on Saturday Night Live tonight, provided she appears?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some additional updates.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







