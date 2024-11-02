Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC, November 2, 2024?

Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC? We recognize fully that if you love the show, you’d want more of the show and soon.

So, are we going to have a chance to get it in just a matter of hours? Without further ado, let’s just say that this is when we present the good news that you will, in fact, see more of the series in just a handful of hours! Not only that, but this is going to be one of the more important installments that you are going to have a chance to see.

First and foremost, let’s talk about tonight’s host here for a moment: John Mulaney is back in Studio 8H for what could be the most iconic appearance he’s made so far. Sure, he has had a number of high-profile appearances over the years including several musicals but, at the same time, this feels somehow different. It is just a matter of days before the election, and that plus his star power is almost certain to give this episode great ratings. We absolutely are anticipating a pretty fantastic monologue, and that’s without even thinking about what we could see when it comes to another musical.

Speaking of music, there is also plenty of reason to watch there courtesy of Chappell Roan stopping by as a performer for the first time. The latest Saturday Night Live promo for this episode (watches here) shows her wearing one of the biggest, craziest outfits that we have ever seen from her; honestly, kudos to her for wearing it while still being able to stand upright. We hope that she gets an opportunity to appear in a sketch or two while also performing a couple of songs over the course of the night.

