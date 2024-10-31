Saturday Night Live season 50: Bill Burr, Charli XCX to host

Today, Saturday Night Live season 50 finally answered the question so many have been wondering for some time: Who would be hosting their post-election episode on November 9.

For the past two cycles, the late-night series had brought in Dave Chappelle for this event; however, we never got the inkling that they were looking to do something similar here. However, they are still going in the same vein with Bill Burr — a popular comedian with mainstream appeal across multiple demographics and affiliations. He’s someone who will likely anchor at least a significant chunk of the monologue no matter who wins the election, which will inevitably be brought up almost right away.

As for the musical guest on November 9, Mk.gee is going to be making his debut. We’ll be honest in saying that we’ve never heard of him, but that has been the case in the past with several musical acts we’ve ended up loving and listening to after the fact. Sometimes, this is what we love the most about this show’s bookings, and there’s no denying that this is a pretty outstanding platform for him to come out and do some good things.

In looking beyond the post-election special, the November 16 episode of Saturday Night Live is going to feature none other that brat megastar Charli XCX, who is serving as both the host and musical guest. She has performed on the show before a couple of times, but this is taking it a whole new level. Yet, there is a fun sort of irony to this given that early this season, Bowen Yang played her during a mock talk-show sketch. Honestly, it would be fun to see that brought back now, similar to how Miley Cyrus played along with Vanessa Bayer back when The Miley Cyrus Show was one of the “pretty cool” entries of her era of the show.

