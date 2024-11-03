Fire Country season 3 episode 4 promo: Bode’s last chance

As we prepare to see Fire Country season 3 episode 4 on CBS next week, what stories are going to stand out above the pack?

Well, first and foremost, we know that Bode is facing perhaps more career jeopardy than he has all season. His future with Cal Fire is dangling by a thread, and the only reason that he still has a chance right now is due to Audrey taking some responsibility for what happened with the dummy. Still, one more strike and he’s out — Jake takes no real pleasure in doing that, but it’s a part of his job and Max Thieriot’s character gets no special treatment.

Now, based on the preview for what lies ahead in episode 4, it seems like Bode will be tasked in part with a dangerous helicopter rescue — the sort of thing where if one mistake happens, lives could be immediately lost. How can he handle this? We know that “Cowboy Bode” does come out sometimes and we get it, since risk-taking is a part of the job. Yet, you also need to understand that you have to sometimes make moves to mitigate risks and think for the betterment of the people around you. This can be a delicate juggling act at times, but it is an important one to take note of.

We don’t necessarily need Fire Country to rush through much of Bode’s training, at least when it is entertaining like this. The most important thing is that the evolution feels appropriate for his character and what we’ve seen over the course of the show. Also, we like to live in a world here where it does take a legitimately long amount of time to become a professional firefighter.

