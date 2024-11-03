NCIS: Tony & Ziva premiere date: November 2024 update

With us now in November 2024, we are inevitably inching closer to NCIS: Tony & Ziva — so, where is the premiere-date announcement?

Well, here is what we can say now. Paramount is already making somewhat of a full-court press internationally with the series, having Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo appear at a recent conference in Cannes. Attendees were shown a sneak peek for what lies ahead there, but that has yet to be shared with the public in some official capacity.

If there is a big reason for us to get a premiere date for NCIS: Tony & Ziva this month, it is that the powers-that-be have to be at least thinking now about when they want the series back on the air. Sure, it is possible that they don’t have a lot of the finer details decided, but they gotta be at least circling dates, right?

If the spin-off is to come out early next year, we’d say that there is a chance that a big reveal will be coming this month. If the plan is to release it in late winter / spring, we are likely waiting a little longer. We would certainly argue that it is smart to at the very least, have the show out while season 22 of the flagship one is on the air. After all, if they wait too much longer than that, you do run the risk of missing out on marketing.

One other possibility

We do wonder if there could be a decision here to wait to announce much on the spin-off until there is a way to get the title characters to appear on NCIS proper, almost as a tease-of-sorts for what lies ahead. This show could still set the stage for the spin-off, even if things are filmed out of order. Anything to get more eyeballs on it, right? There may be time needed for viewer acquisition, especially since the spin-off is on Paramount+ rather than CBS.

Related – See some more discussion now about NCIS: Tony & Ziva, including that aforementioned sneak peek

What do you most want to see on NCIS: Tony & Ziva when the series returns?

Go ahead and let us know in the attached comments! After you do that, come back to get some more information.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







