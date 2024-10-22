NCIS: Tony & Ziva preview shared; early season 2 hopes

While at MIPCOM today in Cannes, Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo were on hand to preview NCIS: Tony & Ziva. A first-look preview was shared — but unfortunately, it is not one that is available to the public just yet.

What we can say about the clip, per Deadline, is that it has some of the trademark witty banter you would expect as the two continue to be on the run in Europe. Also, Ziva re-iterates a desire to do whatever she can to protect their daughter Tali. The basic premise of the show is that the two characters find themselves on the run in Europe after Tony’s security company ends up being attacked.

Now, what may be a greater surprise to some out there is learning that in some ways, there are already conversations and hopes for something more. Just check out the following quote from Cote:

“We haven’t seen these characters since 2013 and I think the fans have always wanted to see what happened between them … In our first season, they’re going to get a fix of what has happened.”

Just from reading that alone, you can get excited about the idea that this is not just some limited series or, presumably, some one-time thing. It will take a while to of course learn if another season happens, as the viewership is going to be a huge factor in all of that. For now, we’re just hoping that we get to see all the action, humor, and nostalgia fans want — and also that, we get the show at some point early next year. Paramount+ will be the exclusive home for the series stateside, so there is a chance we see something that is far more serialized than what we had on the flagship show over the years.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

