NCIS: Tony & Ziva premiere date: An October 2024 update

With every day that passes, we are inching closer to an NCIS: Tony & Ziva premiere date — but all things considered, how close are we really?

Well, for everyone out there hoping that an exact date gets confirmed, it is really going to be up to the folks at Paramount+ to figure it out. For now, it feels like the absolute earliest we could see the spin-off arrive is December, and it easily could be winter or spring 2025. Given that this is not a show that will take a million months to edit, it is really going to come down to when the powers-that-be actually want it back — and also if there is some special episode of the main show to help launch it.

So while there is no precise date as of this writing, there is still one reason to have hope that an announcement could be coming at some point within the relatively near future. According to a recent report from Deadline, stars and executive producers Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo are going to be joining Paramount Global at MIPCOM on Tuesday, October 22. What are they doing there? Well, the event is in France, so there is a certain amount of convenience that comes along with the gig — yet, is it possible that a few more reveals will be teased in the process? A good bit of NCIS: Tony & Ziva has been filmed at this point, and that may mean there are some opportunities to look ahead.

As for what the show is going to be about, the biggest thing that we can say for now is quite simple: You are going to see these two characters on the run in Europe — where you will also have a chance to see their daughter Tali. There’s going to be action, and in between its streaming home and its premise, we tend to think the show is going to be a bit more action-heavy.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

