NCIS season 22 spoilers: Halloween, Christmas episodes coming?

While we await the NCIS season 22 premiere on CBS next week, why not also look a little bit further down the road? There is a lot to be excited about this season, with one of the biggest things being that there are some holiday-themed stories coming up soon.

According to a new report from TVLine, you are going to get both a Halloween and a Christmas-themed installment for the crime drama this year, and it really is about time.

As for why we’ve been waiting for so long, there are multiple reasons. First, you had the years of the pandemic where it was unclear when episodes would be shot, let alone when they would air. You can’t really prepare for holiday episodes when there is so much uncertainty! Meanwhile, last year there was the long delay due to the industry strikes and by the time NCIS was back, it was on the other side of both of those holidays.

There have been some good NCIS Christmas episodes over the years, so we are pretty pleased to get back into the holiday season here once more. Do we recognize that these are not super-important to every person out there? Sure, but at the same time we’d argue that there is a great deal of meaning behind them. After all, they are timeless stories that often, you come back to in the Christmases to come — that is something that is harder to do with shows that are more serialized and you require a much larger understanding of what is going on.

One other thing that probably makes these holiday episodes possible this year is simply that there is a much larger episode order — even though is actually confirming just how substantial it really is.

Related – Be sure to get some more sneak peeks now for the upcoming NCIS premiere

Are you glad that there is a Christmas and Halloween episode ahead for NCIS season 22?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back — there are more updates on the way.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







