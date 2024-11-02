Before season 1 episode 4: Eli’s next move on Apple TV+ show

As we continue to look towards Before season 1 episode 4 on Apple TV+ next week, the primary question exists within Eli’s head. What exactly did he do to Lynn? Did he kill her — or, does he know who does and does he blame himself for it?

Obviously, it is clear at this point that Billy Crystal’s character is going through a series of terrible things mentally, and it is putting him in a place where he faces a lot of big questions. This is someone who cannot really discern up from down and right from left some of the time, mostly because of his obsession with what is going on with Noah … and why he knows so much about him.

As we move into the next episode, there are a couple of things that Eli should focus on in the event that he does actually want answers. First and foremost, he should really bring in someone who can help to dig into his brain and figure out some things perhaps buried in his subconscious. As a therapist, he should be more aware than anyone that there are some ways to make this happen.

Meanwhile, he also should do a thing or two in order to look into Noah’s history, but there is another important thing to consider here: Is it really a good idea for him to be out there and investigating in his current state? It almost feels like the character would be better suited to give everything he knows over to someone more objective, and have them carry the metaphorical torch. Of course, doing this in a lot of ways is so much easier said than done.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

