Before season 1 episode 4 spoilers: Did Lynn have a secret?

As we prepare ourselves to see Before season 1 episode 4 arrive on Apple TV+ next week, it is clear there is more we need to know. To be specific, you can argue that there is more we need to know about Lynn in general.

What can we say right now? Well, for starters, she was Eli’s wife and on the surface, it does seem like they had a good relationship. However, she was diagnosed with cancer and seemingly, she took her own life at some point after in the bathtub.

However, it more than makes sense right now if you’ve got a lot of questions about whether or not things are as they seem. Why does Noah seem to think Eli is a bad man? Why is Billy Crystal’s character having visions of choking out Lynn? Is there a trauma that he is blocking, or are there larger, more mysterious forces at work? The next installment is titled “Symbols and Signs,” and we hope that there are a few more clues all about what is coming here.

To get some more insight all about what the future holds, go ahead and check out the full season 1 episode 4 synopsis below:

Unsettling connections between Lynn’s secret project and Noah’s drawings are discovered. Eli is forced to confront his skepticism.

Is this going to be an instance in which all the answers are officially revealed? We would love that but at the same time, there is no evidence right now that this is about to happen. Instead, it is our feeling that we’re going to be stuck waiting for at least a few more weeks, given that this is a ten-episode season and they will want to keep the mysteries coming.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

