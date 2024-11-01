Before season 1 episode 3: Did Eli actually kill Lynn?

Even before Before season 1 episode 3 arrived on Apple TV+ this week, we entered it with the expectation that there were going to be some fascinating, brain-melting reveals. If you are going to do a thriller like this, aren’t they on some level necessary?

Through a lot of the first two episodes, it was pretty easy to argue that the Billy Crystal series was setting up one particular reveal: That his character of Eli may have actually killed his wife Lynn. After this episode, they are leaning into this more than ever. How else do you explain the idea that we saw hands seemingly choking her in her bathtub?

On the surface, Eli told a story within this episode of him going to pick up Chinese food during what was a fairly normal day. Lynn had been diagnosed with cancer, but seemed committed to the fight and the idea of getting to the other side. However, she was apparently dead when he was gone.

Given that this is only episode 3, doesn’t it feel like there has to be more of the story? We know that Eli is being haunted by a vision of Lynn that is telling him that he is a liar, and that nothing is quite as he claims. Meanwhile, Noah has also told him “you know what you did.” It almost feels too easy at this point to say that Eli did this and instead, the question you should be asking is a little bit more complicated. Why does Noah know what he knows? Why is Lynn saying what she is? There is something that Eli and Noah both are trying to remember in their own way, and it will be curious to see how it all plays out.

