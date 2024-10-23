Before season 2: Is a renewal possible for Billy Crystal series?

In just a couple of days, you are going to have a chance to see the series premiere of Before over on Apple TV+ — so what is there to be excited about?

If you have not heard that much about it yet, the story here stars Billy Crystal as Eli, a child psychologist who is digging into past trauma also dealing with the arrival of a mysterious young boy who seems to feel some sort of connection to him. What is going on here? Let’s just say that there are so many questions we want an answer to at this point, and that’s without even having the first episode on the air!

Now, here is at least one thing you should know entering this first season — there is a chance we are not at the end of the story yet. Speaking to Comic Book Movie, showrunner Sarah Thorp indicated that there could

You know, who knows what the future holds? I loved writing this character. I loved working with Billy. I had so much fun with this mix of genres that we did, but all I can say is, we’re enjoying where we are right now and hope everybody else enjoys it as well.

Now, it is really just going to have to come down to whether or not the viewership is there and for the time being, this is the great mystery. There are so many shows on TV these days, and with Apple in general there are such an abundance of hits that some can get a little bit lost. Let’s just cross our fingers here and hope that it does not happen with Before, largely because of the potential that seems to be here coming into the first two episodes.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

