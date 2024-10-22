Before series premiere: Billy Crystal sets the stage

Later this week on Apple TV+, you are going to have a chance to check out the premiere of Before — really, a show like no other. This is a psychologically thriller starring Billy Crystal, which is a phrase that we’re not sure that we had ever thought about ever typing before. The actor is known for lighthearted fare but here, he plays a child psychologist named Eli who runs into Noah, a young kid with unnerving thoughts and recollections. Is there a connection between the two that is not at first clear? That’s something that the show will get into.

Before the show officially arrives now, why not hear a little more from Crystal himself?

If you head over to the link here, you can see Billy discuss the show and his role, noting that he initially was not expecting to act in it. He has gone on to confirm that it 100% is different from anything that he’s ever done, and we tend to think that this is what excites him at this point in his career. He is successful enough that he could have just continued to play the same roles forever, so there is something admirable about him going out of his way to try something incredibly different.

In general, there is a pretty great history of more comedic actors successfully taking on dramatic roles — Bob Odenkirk on Better Call Saul is a fantastic example, though you could also point to a lot of people within the extended Breaking Bad universe as well.

The first two episodes of Before are going to be coming up on the service this Friday; these will set the foundation, and we imagine the mystery will grow deeper and more mysterious from there.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

