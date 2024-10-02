Before trailer: See dramatic side of Billy Crystal on Apple TV+

Come October 25 you are going to have a chance to see Before arrive on Apple TV+, and this absolutely is a series to keep your eyes peeled for.

Take, for starters, the casting of Billy Crystal in the lead role. He’s more known for lighthearted roles and yet here, he is taking on something completely different. This is a dark, psychological story that could have a ton of mysteries at the center of it. The aforementioned streaming service has done a great job being home to shows like this over the years, so here’s to hoping that they can keep the momentum going here, as well.

Before we go any further here, we should at least note what the series is about. Take a look at the official synopsis:

“Before” is a 10-episode atmospheric, character-driven psychological thriller about Eli, a child psychiatrist who, after recently losing his wife, Lynn, encounters a troubled young boy who seems to have a haunting connection to Eli’s past.

Want to see the trailer now? Head over to the link here. If the show is anywhere close to as good as what we have here, we do tend to think that we could be getting some great content. In addition to this being a radical change-of-pace for Crystal, it feels like this is a thriller that could have its own fair share of mystery to it. Given that we’re in an era that also produces the likes of FROM, Yellowjackets, and the upcoming Teacup over at Peacock, this is a pretty great place to be.

Of course, we do anticipate that we’re going to have more content leading up to the premiere — and with this being ten episodes, at least it should provide some good entertainment for a significant chunk of the year. Some shows are just here and gone far too quickly.

Are you excited to check out Before based on the content we have here?

Go ahead and let us know in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back — there are a lot of other updates on the way.

