Grotesquerie season 2: Niecy Nash-Betts on expectations

At this point, there is very little that is either said or confirmed about Grotesquerie season 2 over at FX. Then again, can you argue the mystery is a part of the fun?

Well, that may be a divisive subject, much in the way that the end of season 1 was so intentionally divisive. We still do not know the identity of the killer, let alone what is real and what is fake. Certain things, including the visual tapestry and the over-the-top nature of certain sequences, feel completely implausible. However, we’ve already seen Lois wake up for one coma — is she still in one? Is this one of those “dream within a dream” scenarios?

Well, for now, let’s just say that Niecy Nash-Betts is not rushing to give anyone more answers. Why would she, given that the uncertainty is, at least for now, a big part of the point? Speaking to Salon, the actress discussed the multiple interpretations of the ending:

The point is for the audience to have conversations. That’s the whole point of art to me, to make you feel and then make you want to talk about what you feel and what you experience. So, you know, I don’t want to step on anything, you know. I want people to come to the conclusion that they come to and then come back for Season 2 to see if they were right.

We tend to think that a season 2 renewal is as close to a sure thing as you are going to find, largely due to the fact that the public attention around the show feels like it is 100% there still. The only fear is that the finale may have turned some viewers off for a while.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

