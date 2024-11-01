Grotesquerie season 2: Lesley Manville on possible return

We are now on the other side of the Grotesquerie season 1 finale over on FX, so do we now have more answers as to what’s happening? Hardly.

Coming out of the first season, there are still so many interpretations as to what is happening. You can make the argument that Lois is out of her coma, and that she is blending reality together with things that she saw within her dreamscape. However, at the same time you could also say that she and Marshall both are in comas, manifesting various fears and their overall viewpoints of this world. All of this is what makes this show so intriguing, but at the same time so unpredictable. That’s precisely what Ryan Murphy wants at the moment, whether that be for better or for worse.

So does the entirety of the cast feel like they are coming back for more? Let’s just say that there’s a chance, but it will obviously be dependent on what FX and Murphy wants. Lesley Manville, who played a number of iterations of Redd across the first season, said the following to TVLine:

“[Redd] is such a great character, and the series been successful, so I’m sure they will want to do more. I mean, they need to come up with it and approach me, but that’s the other side of the whole thing, which obviously has nothing to do with anybody else.”

The only people we are super-confident in seeing back are Lois and those in her family, but there are reasons aplenty to think that some other people are going to turn up. Redd is a big one, and the same goes for Megan. Travis Kelce’s Ed to us is the big question mark, mostly because of his schedule and that he was just a recurring cast member last season.

