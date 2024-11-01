NCIS season 22 episode 4: What causes key Knight, Palmer talk

If you have not heard as of yet, NCIS season 22 episode 4 is coming on Monday and for some characters, it is going to be pretty darn important.

So, who is at the center of this? Think in terms of Jessica Knight and Jimmy Palmer, who are going to need to come together and really talk about their feelings. This is something that the two of them have really avoiding for one reason or another, but we are getting to a point where they may not want to do that.

As for the reason why … well, it has to do with the upcoming case, which may actually threaten the end of the world. Is that crazy? For sure, but these sort of elevated stakes may force some characters into important developments! For more, take a look at what Brian Dietzen had to say on the matter to TV Insider:

I think anything short of the destruction of the entire world, they would’ve avoided [the conversation]. [Laughs] So when the destruction of the planet comes into play with the potential nuclear war, we’re like, you know what we should do before we all blow up? We should talk about some feelings and where we stand. And then even with that, I would argue there’s still stuff that’s left unsaid. They’re like, yeah, wait, we’ll get to that later.

We have thought that #KnightInShiningPalmer still has a future, mostly because there are feelings there. So, what are the obstacles? Well, one of them Jimmy needs to work on himself, and that is a fear of abandonment. Knight also does need to be open with him, but we do think that they can both get there. These are two adults who are trying to figure out what they want out of their futures — they have stressful jobs, Jess recently moved back to DC, and Jimmy also has a daughter to think about. Things are not so simple or easy.

Yet, we will keep on ‘shipping — and hopefully, this will lead to good news down the road.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

