NCIS season 22 episode 4: A Knight, Palmer sneak peek!

Monday night on CBS, you will have an opportunity to check out NCIS season 22 episode 4 titled “Sticks & Stones.” What more can we say about it now?

Well, let’s start by noting that the stakes could not be higher for a story that certain feels more dangerous than anything the team typically takes on. After all, on the surface this feels like World War III rather than some random case involving a dead body!

If you head over to the official YouTube for the NCIS universe, you can see a couple of sneak peeks, including one that shows that there could be a huge attack incoming on US soil — and right at a time in which the President, the Vice President, and the Speaker of the House may not be available to lead. Is this a plan that has been plotted out for a long period of time? That feels possible. It also does pose another really important question at the same time here — how is Parker and his team going to help? This is a really small group of people, all things considered, and this is not their sort of case here at all.

The other sneak preview may be a bit more entertaining to Knight in Shining Palmer ‘shippers, mostly when it comes to Jimmy having to track down Jessica Knight, presumably to bring her into the office. Why is she sleeping in an RV, with a guide to napping nearby? The two have a minor squabble about whether or not she snores, and we also learn that she is out in the middle of nowhere, to the point where Jimmy got a couple of flat tires while tracking her down. Things are clearly messy between the two, but this is also fun.

