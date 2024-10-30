NCIS season 22 spoilers: More on Knight, Palmer stories

Based on some early intel that is out there, Monday’s NCIS season 22 episode 4 could be a big one for Knight and Palmer. Even though she’s been back with the team for the past two weeks, she and her one-time boyfriend have not had a serious conversation as to where they stand.

Is there still hope that the two are endgame? Sure, but the show really is not shying away from a lot of the issues that they have as well. They’ve each gone through a lot, and Jimmy in particular let his fear of abandonment really overtake him at the end of last season. We do think that there are some things he has to work on that she can’t help him with and for her, she’s still figuring out what she really wants out of her life.

Speaking to TVLine, Katrina Law did her part to at least spotlight further where the two characters stand, and then also the myriad of things that are still on their plate:

“Both of them are essentially people pleasers, and sometimes that can be toxic at times … I think what they have to ask themselves is, ‘Were we each other’s rebounds for the traumas that we’ve both recently experienced? And even though there’s a lot of genuine love there, is that love enough, and can we overcome?’”

We hope that at the end of Monday’s NCIS, there will be at least a small sense of clarity as to where things could go — even if they are not actually back together. We know that this show loves to play around with typical TV romance dynamics as much as anyone; beyond just that, they don’t often couple people up on-screen at all! We can cross our fingers and hope for the best, but it’s important to be realistic as well.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

