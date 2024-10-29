NCIS season 22 episode 4 promo: An emergency strikes!

Last night CBS gave us a first look at NCIS season 22 episode 4, and we’re not actually sure that the stakes could be higher! After all, it looks like we are primed to get one of the most dangerous situations that we’ve ever seen on the show, one where a potential World War III could be on the horizon.

So, is much of Europe really in danger? If that is the case, it honestly feels like something that NCIS should not be in charge of handling — they just don’t have that kind of manpower! We tend to think that the story is actually going to go in a somewhat-different direction, and it remains to be seen what exactly that is.

If there is one thing we can at least note based on the promo, it is simply this: There will still be a way to get some comedy in here, as well. After all, at one point Kasie is going to announce that she came straight to the emergency briefing from an all-night Dungeons & Dragons session. Just in case you needed a reminder that these people have lives outside of the office, here you are!

Admittedly, there is a major part of us that would love nothing more than a full episode that gives you a sense of what Kasie does away from work at this point — heck, it’s even been a while since we’ve seen a love interest for her! Is any of this about to happen here, though? Probably not, mostly due to the fact that we see no real indication of such. They are still hiding a lot of details about episode 4 (titled “Sticks & Stones”), so maybe some of that will come out in due time.

Related – See some more insight now about NCIS season 22 episode 4 right away

What are you the most eager to see at this point moving into NCIS season 22 episode 4, especially based on the promo?

Let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some additional updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







