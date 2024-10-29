NCIS season 22 episode 4 spoilers: ‘Sticks & Stones’

NCIS season 22 episode 4 is coming to CBS in just one week’s time — so what can we say about “Sticks & Stones” in advance?

Well, the first thing that we really should note here is that if there’s ever an episode that is tentatively scheduled, this one is probably it. Though November 4 is the current date, remember that it is also the day before the Presidential Election — we wouldn’t be stunned if it gets moved for coverage on the day.

As for the story itself, on the surface this feels like a pretty standard installment … though looks can be deceiving. Don’t be shocked if there are a few more stories happening in this hour than what is clear on the surface.

Below, you can check out the full NCIS season 22 episode 4 synopsis with other insight about what lies ahead:

“Sticks & Stones” – After receiving intelligence on deadly threats to multiple locations that could lead to a catastrophic war, NCIS is called in to try to neutralize the danger, on NCIS, Monday, Nov. 4 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on-demand for Paramount+ with SHOWTIME subscribers, or on-demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*.

What else is there to look forward to?

At some point, we do tend to think that Parker is going to have to face some of the secrets regarding Lily, who we saw in his mind at the end of last season. Meanwhile, we also know now that Torres may be looking to date again and at this point, it makes sense. A good bit of time has passed since when we last saw Ellie Bishop, and there is no guarantee that we will ever see that character again. At this point, we just want to see the guy happy!

