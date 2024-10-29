NCIS season 22 episode 3: Who is Lily? The latest Parker update

While NCIS season 22 may be in the midst of telling a lot of standalone stories, they are also continuing to do one thing that is rather admirable — give us a little more insight here and there on some long-simmering storylines. We saw some of this with McGee digging into the new Deputy Director LaRoche (who is not to be trusted), but we also saw it courtesy of Knight and Parker talking briefly about who he saw at the end of last season. Namely, we’re talking about Lily.

So who is she, exactly? A lot of conventional wisdom suggests that she is likely Parker’s late sister, who died while at sea — which would then explain why Gary Cole’s character hates ships as much as he does. However, he’s never quite confirmed that, and it also seems like he is still struggling to make heads or tails of what it is he saw when his life was in danger.

Is there a chance that Parker has just blocked out any memories of Lily consciously, due in part to the trauma the whole situation caused him? That’s one idea, though another is that she is some figment of his imagination or is meant to represent someone else in his life.

No matter what it is, Parker told Knight during episode 3 that he’s not ready to talk about what happened — and we hope that he will be someday. Do we need to bring in a therapist (perhaps a familiar face?) to assist Alden in understanding what he saw? Or, is there a chance that it’s going to come back at some other point down the road? We do think there are more revelations coming, so let’s hope that the show doesn’t shy away from them — and soon.

Also, can we celebrate Torres getting back into the dating world again?

