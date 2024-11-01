Shark Tank preview: Doatnut, Kobee’s, Sugardoh, and Yardsale

Tonight on Shark Tank, you are going to have a chance to see Doatnut, Kobee’s, Sugardoh, and Yardsale. Why not learn more now?

Well, before we dive too much further here, let’s go ahead and share the official synopsis:

Entrepreneurs present Sharks with innovative products aimed at living an improved life, including customizable ski poles, all-natural lip balms, at-home sugaring hair removal kits and a line of oat-based donuts. Kendra Scott returns as Guest Shark.

This is a fun group of products just because many of them are well-named and promise things that Sharks typically love: A push towards sustainability and inspiration. Of course, they also still have to be deemed as profitable, so there are still some challenges here. Let’s go ahead and spotlight everyone further:

Sugardoh – At first glance, you could think that this was the line of donuts. Nope! Instead, this is the at-home sugar hair removal kit, which is described as a great alternative to waxing that is both gentle and natural.

Doatnut – Now here is where we get to the donuts! These are made to be gluten-free and sugar-free and yet, potentially tasty. There is a shop in Oceanside, California, but you can also order online. For an investment, it could come down to taste.

Yardsale – This is the line of ski poles that are designed for people with a wide array of skill sets, and to make the experience easier and more customizable. We know that most skiers do have money to spend, but is this also a competitive market?

Kobee’s – It’s a clever name for what is a natural lip-balm company with simple and sustainable ingredients. It also is created with the intention of working to give back to a better world.

Related – See some more insight now about this Shark Tank season

What do you want to see from Doatnut, Kobee’s, Sugardoh, and Yardsale as we move into Shark Tank tonight?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back here for other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







