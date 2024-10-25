Shark Tank: BucketGolf, Life Raft Treats, RigStrips, Topsail Steamer

Tonight on Shark Tank, you are going to see BucketGolf, Life Raft Treats, RigStrips, and Topsail Steamer come on board. What can you expect to see happen?

Just as you would imagine here, of course there is a lot of fascinating pitches and heated debates when four new companies come into the Tank. There is also going to be a change in who you see in the episode, as well, as Todd Graves makes his debut as a Guest Shark. More than likely, you know him as the CEO of Raising Cane’s, one of the most successful chicken chains out there of the past several years. He knows food, but his experience goes far beyond that!

Before we spotlight the products, here is what the synopsis had to say about the episode itself:

Entrepreneurs pitch unique products, including at-home seafood steam pots, fried chicken-shaped ice cream, a magnetic solution to safely secure skis and snowboards, and a portable backyard golf game. Todd Graves makes his Guest Shark debut.

Life Raft Treats – Do you want ice cream that looks like fried chicken? This feels in some way similar to the whole Is It Cake? phenomenon, as the company is out to deliver surprising ice-cream treats disguised as other food. This feels like a fun novelty brand, but can it prove to be more than that to the Sharks?

BucketGolf – This is far from the first company to come on this show promising a new game that will spark up consumer interest. However, it does feel based on a smart idea — coming up with a silly version of golf where you launch rather-large balls into big buckets. Also, you can customize it to whatever your setup is.

RigStrips – This is one of those products designed to fill a need, especially for people who love the outdoors — basically, it is a patented car ski mount that helps to protect both your car as well as skis and snowboards you are bringing to your preferred destination.

Topsail Steamer – Finally, this is a company that makes seafood boils all the more simple: You basically purchase the buckets (complete with seafood and all the good stuff you need), they are shipped to you, and you just have to follow the instructions. For those who live in a part of the country where these are not popular, this could be a good alternative.

