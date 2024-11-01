Abbott Elementary season 4 spoilers: 2-episode Christmas special

For those who are wanting to spend more of the holiday season with Abbott Elementary, let’s just say that we have great news! On December 4, you are going to have a chance to see a two-episode holiday event starting earlier than usual at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time.

So what are you going to see over the course of these? Absolutely, there could be some pretty iconic moments, plus also traditions and reasons to smile (and hopefully swoon, if you like Janine and Gregory).

If you look below, you can see details from the past two episodes, which serve as a great way to set the stage for whatever is going to be coming.

Part 1, “Winter Show” – Despite a few setbacks, Barbara is determined to make Abbott Elementary’s first-ever holiday show a success. Meanwhile, Jacob’s brother arrives for his visit earlier than planned.

Part 2, “Winter Break” – Melissa hosts the Schemmenti family Christmas Eve dinner and goes to great lengths to make sure everything is perfect. Meanwhile, Janine and Gregory get an unexpected guest.

Of course, after these episodes we anticipate that there is some sort of break that is coming, and it is our hope that you are going to be left off with some sort of ending that leaves us pretty excited about the future. At the same time, we do not necessarily need for there to be some sort of earth-shattering reveal at the end of the road here, mostly due to the fact that the best Christmas specials, at least in our mind, carry with them a reasonably-timeless feel. You want to be able to come back to them down the road to see various highlights and events.

