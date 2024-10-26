Abbott Elementary – It’s Always Sunny crossover will be two-parter

The upcoming crossover between Abbott Elementary season 4 and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia has to be one of the most exciting and absurd ideas in recent memory — and of course, we are eager to see it!

Now with that said, there are some other great questions we are left to think about — including what the story is going to! One thing we are at least happy to note is that this is actually a two-parter crossover event, and that at some point, some of the cast for the Quinta Brunson series will also appear on It’s Always Sunny season 17. The Abbott Elementary part has already been filmed, and the next chapter of it should be happening pretty soon.

Speaking to Variety, here is what Dee herself in Kaitlin Olson had to say:

“It was very fun … And they’ll be jumping into our world in a couple of weeks, which is very exciting. So it’s been really fun for both of our casts to be able to do, them a cable show and us a network show.”

To us, a lot of the curiosity is going to be around how much some of the characters of the ABC comedy will be able to let loose and go crazy on this other show, especially since there are no real rules holding them back when it comes to language or content. Given that they are teachers, we don’t think the show is going to do anything that dramatically alters their characters; still, this is really fun to see and it is nice that the producers and writers found a way to make this happen. It helps that both series are set in the same city, and also air on networks that are owned by the same parent company in Disney.

