Abbott Elementary season 4 episode 4 spoilers: ‘Costume Contest’

We do not exactly think much needs to be said to generate excitement for Abbott Elementary season 4 episode 4 at ABC. After all there is a Halloween episode right around the bend! “Costume Contest” is the title here, and that gives you a pretty good idea of what to expect.

Of course, costume contests are one of those things that feels great in theory. However, in practice the truth is a tad more complicated. There is always that one person who goes way too hard at it and as a result of that, ends up angering other people and/or making others jealous. There’s also that unspoken pressure to come up with an original costume that isn’t just something people have seen a million times before.

Now, let’s break down further! Below, you can check out the full Abbott Elementary season 4 episode 4 synopsis with some other insight as to what lies ahead:

It’s Halloween at Abbott Elementary! Janine and Gregory proudly show off their couple’s costume, but it fails to translate. Meanwhile, Barbara faces pushback from parents concerned about hygiene and her beloved apple-bobbing tradition.

The apple-bobbing controversy is something that has become more and more of a hot topic in real life the past few years, and it honestly feels like the sort of thing that is perfect for this show to dive into. Nothing in this episode is particularly high-stakes and that’s fine; after all, the real thing we need more than anything else is simply that we have some opportunities to laugh. If we get that, then we know that the show is going to be fine and then some.

Now, the one thing we hope

Can the ratings get a little bit stronger? We imagine that a lot of people must just be watching after the fact this year, mostly due to either trends or the idea that The Golden Bachelorette is not the best lead-in out there.

