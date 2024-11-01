American Horror Story season 13 premiere date: Next priority?

Now that Grotesquerie is done for the season at FX, is there a case to be made that American Horror Story season 13 is next up?

Well, the first thing that is clearly worth noting is that there is another chapter of the Ryan Murphy series coming; however, filming has yet to begin! The most that we have heard right now is that the prolific producer is still cooking up the story; meanwhile, he has talked to some longtime cast members about coming back! While there is no indication at present that this is the final season of the show, it is worth noting that nothing more has been renewed.

So where does the series sit within Murphy’s pipeline now? Well, we do not necessarily think that it is immediate, but all signs at present tend to suggest that he will be working on it before a potential Grotesquerie season 2. There is also a chance that he will not share a lot of writing or directing duties on season 13, which will make it easier for the production to hum forward.

The best-case scenario as we currently see it is that season 13 of American Horror Story gets going behind the scenes early next year and if that happens, it gives FX some flexibility. The show would likely be ready for a summer 2025 launch, but they could always wait to air it in the fall — Halloween is a perfect time for a show like this and they know it. That is also a big reason why they wrapped up Grotesquerie last night; it just makes sense for the season.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

