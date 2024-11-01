Bridgerton season 4 spoilers: Yerin Ha on possible influence

As many of you may be aware at this point Bridgerton season 4 is currently in production! We know that there is so much to anticipate across the board; however, there is also not an indication right now as to when exactly it will premiere.

Now, everyone knows that each season is going to bring its own central romance and this time around, it will be Luke Thompson’s Benedict Bridgerton and also Sophie Baek, a newcomer to the show played here by Yerin Ha (Halo). There’s a lot of book material to pack into the next season — though ironically, a lot of it for Yerin so far harkens back to another classic bit of literature.

In a new interview with TV Insider while at the recent Dune: Prophecy premiere, here is some of what the actress had to say:

“It’s funny because there was a scene, and I literally said to Luke, ‘You’re giving Mr. Darcy vibes, 100 percent.’ So I guess Pride and Prejudice for me … I don’t think the showrunners are thinking that, but for me, I’m thinking Pride and Prejudice.”

Of course, we will see how everything plays out here, but in addition to this storyline, we are hopeful to get updates on other people as well, whether that be Anthony and Kate or Colin and Penelope (pictured above). We know already that the series is slowly setting the stage for the Michaela / Francesca storyline, as well, based on the end of season 3. While nothing has been confirmed as of yet, our general sentiment is that this would be a perfect storyline for season 5 and the producers should prepare as such.

