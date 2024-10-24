Bridgerton season 4 premiere date: An October 2024 update

With us pretty deep into the month of October, what more can we say when it comes to Bridgerton season 4 over at Netflix?

As per usual here, there are a number of things to say, but let’s start off here with the following: The series is going to be coming back! Production is actually underway for what is going to be one of the most pivotal chapters in the entire history of the show. After all, we’ve already seen some epic romances, but the longer that the show lasts, the more you get invested in these characters. For this season in general, Benedict is going to be front and center as we have a better chance to understand not only where he is in life, but also where things will be going thanks to his new relationship with Sophie Baek.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more videos on BRIDGERTON!

We do imagine that within the months ahead, there could be a few small teases — but also nothing too substantial at the same time. If you are the producers of the hit Netflix show, you likely know that good things come to those who wait — also, you’re aware that the fourth season likely will not be premiering until spring or summer 2026.

With this very thing in mind, there is almost certainly not going to be any big reveals this October, or probably over the course of the next year, either. We tend to think that we will be lucky to learn an official date at all until we get around to the end of next year … but the start of 2026 is probably more likely when it comes to a reveal. Just go ahead and be prepared for that in advance.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Bridgerton, including some other chatter about returning characters

What do you most want to see moving into Bridgerton season 4, no matter when it airs?

Go ahead and let us know right away in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to come back here for some additional updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







