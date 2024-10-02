Bridgerton season 4: Simone Ashley returning as Kate

With Bridgerton season 4 now in production, here is some news that is sure to make a number of people out there smile: Simone Ashley is coming back!

In a new interview with Glamour, the actress confirms her return as Kate, but hesitates to say a whole lot more than this: “I know that I am returning, but that’s all I can say. I absolutely adore the show, and the more I can be a part of it, the better. They’ve been really kind to work around my schedule.”

Despite the fact that the Netflix series’ leads have been largely MIA for a while, we do tend to think that this show is better when they can tap into the past and/or nostalgia whenever they can — and this is another great opportunity to do just that. We know that Kate and Anthony are happy and have some big plans for the future — we don’t expect to see a lot when it comes to them in every episode, but we’ll take a handful of updates and moments. The same goes for Colin and Penelope (pictured above).

As many of you do already know at this point, most of the central focus of the new season is going to be on the characters of Benedict and newcomer Sophie Baek, as their love story will take center stage. We do want to see things work out for these two, but there are going to be a lot of challenges! In particular, we already know that Benedict is someone who has gone through a lot and has a good many demons that he will have to tackle in order for him to be happy.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

