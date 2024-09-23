Bridgerton season 4 premiere date: A fall 2024 update

As so many of you may be aware at this point, production of Bridgerton season 4 is officially underway. This will be a huge chapter for the series! There is so much to be excited about here, especially if you are a fan of Benedict Bridgerton and are eager to see him find love in the form of Sophie.

Now, we do have to pose the following question: Does the start of filming meaning that some premiere date news is coming this fall? Well, for now, let’s just say that you are probably going to want a certain amount of patience.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more videos on BRIDGERTON!

After all, remember what has been reported here so many times over already: There is not likely to be a season 4 premiere this year, next year, or even the first few months of 2026! Showrunner Jess Brownell has already stated on many instances that we are probably looking at another two-year wait between seasons, mostly because a big-budget series like this takes a long period of time in order to make. We’ll be lucky if we get any sort of premiere date until the start of 2026, so prepare accordingly.

What sort of stories can you expect?

Well, obviously the most important thing is making the Benedict storyline with Sophie feel strong from the get-go. This is going to be an interesting one to see play out over time, mostly because of the fact that the character has felt somewhat adrift for a lot of the show’s run. We are going to see a major evolution in the character, while at the same time allowing certain other stories to bubble behind the scenes. This especially includes the Francesca storyline, which introduced a key shock at the end of season 3.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Bridgerton right now, including a few new casting updates

What do you most want to see on Bridgerton season 4 when the show does premiere?

Share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, keep coming back to get some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







