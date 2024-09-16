Bridgerton season 4 spoilers: Meet Lady Araminta Gun, more

Filming is officially kicking off now on Bridgerton season 4 and with that in mind, why not celebrate new castings!

Today, the folks over at Netflix announced a handful of new castings for what we know already is going to be the story of Benedict Bridgerton — someone who over the course of the next chapter, is going to try and find love courtesy of Sophie.

According to TVLine, the first notable casting here is Katie Leung, who you may know from playing Cho Chang in the Harry Potter films. Here, she is Lady Araminta Gun, described as “twice married and twice widowed, Araminta has two girls debuting on the marriage mart this season and is feeling the pressure to get at least one of them married off … Fabulous, discerning and blunt, Araminta does not respond well when anything — or anyone — threatens her standing in society.” The fact that Cho Chang is now a mother of two women old enough to get married on this show … well, that may make a lot of us feel old.

Meanwhile, Michelle Mao is going to be playing Araminta’s eldest daughter Rosamund Li, described as “beautiful, vain and eager to please her mother, Rosamund sets her sights on Benedict Bridgerton this season and is determined to get what she wants.” Meanwhile, Isabella Wei is playing the younger daughter Posy: “Her mother rarely puts the spotlight on Posy, as her chatty, overly friendly demeanor often has her putting her foot in her mouth.”

We now at least have a somewhat larger picture of what the upcoming season of the show is going to look like. Unfortunately, you will be waiting until 2026 most likely in order to see it. Let’s just hope you are the patient type!

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

