Bridgerton season 4 premiere date: September 2024 update

We recognize at this point that when it comes to Bridgerton season 4, we are going to be waiting for quite a long time. Filming should be starting for the Netflix hit in the relatively near future and once that happens, we can start talking even more about what the future holds.

For now, here’s a reminder that the fourth season is going to feature the long-awaited story of Benedict Bridgerton, which we think was set up rather nicely at the end of season 3. This is someone who has never quite been great at really understanding what they want out of life; he has been fundamentally adrift, and that is not an easy position for almost anyone to be in. Is the presence of one Sophie Beckett going to change that moving forward? It sure feels that way, and watching their story play out is one of the things that we are the most excited to see moving forward.

Unfortunately, though, we will be waiting for a good while to see all of this play out, as we alluded to earlier. The plan appears to be to see the show back in 2026, something that showrunner Jess Brownell stated not too long after the fourth season ended. Even though you wouldn’t think it would take so long to make a costume drama like this, there are a lot of huge group scenes and getting all of the costumes and attire right takes a great deal of time.

With all of this in mind, the only sort of Bridgerton news we expect this month will be coming from the world of casting. If we learn anything more, let’s just say we’ll be thrilled.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

