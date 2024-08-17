Bridgerton season 4 spoilers: Jonathan Bailey returning

Just a mere matter of hours after learning the casting of Sophie Beckett, we have more news today when it comes to Bridgerton season 4 — and this time, we’re talking Anthony!

In a new interview with Good Morning America, Jonathan Bailey made it 100% clear that you can expect to see him back in this world as Anthony:

“I have a couple of weeks etched out in my schedule for returning [to the show] … I look forward to reading the scripts.”

Does this mean more of Simone Ashley as Kate? Well, we’re certainly hopeful. We recognize that the bulk of the fourth season is going to be about Benedict’s story, but there is still value in seeing some of the couples from the past. For starters, it serves as a reminder that they exist within this world. At the same time, it also gives you a sense of hope for other romances at the same exact time. Even if a good percentage of season 4 is going to revolve around the Benedict character, others may be eventually in the spotlight here, as well. Remember that at some point, we are going to get payoff on the big Michaela reveal at the end of the season 3 finale.

Now, the unfortunate news is that you are going to be waiting a long time to see Bridgerton season 4 back. After all, the plan is for it to return at some point in 2026. At least filming is going to be starting off soon? We could get a tease for that somewhere, but we’re sure there will also be a desire in order to keep most of the major details under wraps for as long as possible.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

