Bridgerton season 4 spoilers: Yerin Ha cast as Sophie Beckett!

While we wait to see Bridgerton season 4 premiere on Netflix in 2026, we are thrilled that one major question is answered: Who is playing Sophie Beckett!

According to a report from Variety, Yerin Ha of Halo fame is being brought on board as the aforementioned character, who is critical to Benedict’s love story and then also much of his future! Netflix recently confirmed that Benedict would be the primary focus of this new season, and this particular story comes at a time in which he has started to discover more that true love is something that he wants in his life.

The official synopsis for what lies ahead does a good job of outlining at least the bare basics of what season 4 will look like:

“The fourth season of ‘Bridgerton’ turns its focus to bohemian second son Benedict. Despite his elder and younger brothers both being happily married, Benedict is loath to settle down — until he meets a captivating Lady in Silver at his mother’s masquerade ball.”

In the book series, Sophie is the illegitimate daughter of an earl and one of his maids. She ends up growing up in his house, but is never acknowledged to be one of his children. We imagine that she will have a fascinating and unique perspective on the world, and that is something that we hope the show dives into further. This is a chance, at least on the surface, to do something that looks and feels rather different than anything we’ve seen before.

Filming for the fourth season is slated to start up soon, and absolutely it remains fascinating why a show like this takes so long to make. Presumably the ball sequences are one part of it, as well as the elaborate costumes and pristine locations.

