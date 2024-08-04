Bridgerton season 4 premiere date: An August 2024 update

With August 2024 now upon us, is there some great news coming on the horizon in regards to Bridgerton season 4 over at Netflix?

Well, we suppose that the right way to start off this story is by noting that we do at least have clarity on what the next part of the story is going to look like. Per all accounts, we are gearing up for a story that focuses mostly on the character of Benedict, whose journey was set up in some fairly significant ways at the end of season 3. We know that there is some huge stuff on the way and we’re excited to see what a lot of it looks like. Also, we are pretty eager to learn a little bit more about how some other stories that are playing on concurrently. After all the reaction to the surprising Michaela twist in the most recent finale, what sort of teases will we get regarding Francesca’s future?

It totally does make all the sense in the world to want more hints on Bridgerton season 4 this month. However, you are more than likely not going to get many! We certainly do not think that a premiere date is going to be high on the priority date when it comes to reveals. After all, producers involved have already indicated the series is not coming until 2026.

At this point, it is our feeling that you are going to at least be getting some news later this year when it comes to casting, especially since one of the most important things the show can disclose at this point is the identity of Sophie Beckett. She is extremely important to the story ahead, and we are curious to see if the producers will go for an established name or a fresh face.

