Bridgerton season 4 will be Benedict, Sophie Beckett story

After months’ worth of speculation, Netflix has finally confirmed some good news on Bridgerton season 4, and it is exactly what so many expected.

If you head over to the link here now, you can see a new video confirming the fact that the new season will, in fact, be focused primarily on Luke Thompson’s character of Benedict Bridgerton. Given the way the third season ended for him, you can argue that this was in a lot of ways telegraphed. There is an opportunity now to learn so much more about him, and we also tend to think that Sophie Beckett will be front and center for this story. (However, the character has yet to be officially cast.)

Now, it is worth noting that the series did have some other options for the main focus of season 4, especially with the way that they set up Francesca’s story moving forward. However, you can also argue that this story needs a lot more time to grow and blossom out and with that, it feels like a far better focus for a potential season 5. Benedict will be a fascinating focus just because we’ve had so much time to get to know him and now, he will be primarily the focus.

Is there a good chance that we will continue to see Colin and Penelope? That feels likely, but as for the rest of the characters from seasons’ past, we’re a little more unsure for the time being. After all, Anthony and Kate could end up being elsewhere, and we have not exactly gotten a lot of echoes of season 1 for a rather long time.

