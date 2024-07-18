Bridgerton season 4 premiere date: A worst-case scenario?

Bridgerton season 4 is absolutely coming to Netflix — isn’t it nice to not have to worry about that? Of course, there are still a lot of things to wonder about in the interim, including when the show will actually come back.

For the time being, let’s just start by noting what has already been set: The assumption is that the next season is not coming until 2026. There has been some public pushback on the incredibly-long waits between this and other shows, but is that going to change anything? Hardly. The real issue here is that the more expensive shows become, the longer it takes to make them. Sure, this is not an effects-laden spectacle like The Boys, but it is a series with huge ballroom scenes, intricate costumes, and a global audience. It takes a long time to film and then put together after the fact.

Because of all of the moving parts, late winter / early spring 2026 is likely the best-case scenario when it comes to the next chapter of the story. As to the worst, let’s look a little bit more towards the summer of that year, shall we? The only concern we have is that with filming kicking off later this year (and later than expected), the rest of the process also gets pushed back.

While we wait…

Are we at least going to get a better idea as to who the focus of season 4 will be? While there are multiple possibilities, we’d argue that Benedict is the frontrunner. You can make a case for Francesca after that big surprise at the end of the season 3 finale, but we tend to think that the writers are going to take their time telling that story; there is no need to rush it.

What do you most want to see moving into Bridgerton season 4, regardless of when it premieres?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

