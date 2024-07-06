Bridgerton season 4: Has filming been delayed?

If you are excited to see Bridgerton season 4 arrive on Netflix, obviously we more than understand! However, we also have bad news.

According to What’s On Netflix, we could be waiting a little bit longer than expected to see the period drama get back into production. Originally, we had seen indications that the cast and crew would be back at work this summer. However, listings now suggest that we could be waiting now until we get around to September.

What is happening here? This is where a certain amount of the mystery lies, given that in theory, you would have thought there would be a quicker turnaround between seasons 3 and 4 given that they were both ordered at the same time. Now, it’s worth noting that the summer start to production was never officially confirmed, but these sort of things rarely are as the streaming service tries to keep a lot of their cards close to the vest.

As for the reasons behind a potential delay, it is really just all speculative at this point. It may be due to scheduling conflicts for the cast, or more time being needed to either get scripts or locations together. No matter what, the new season will be premiering at some point in 2026 and it remains to be seen when in the year that would be.

The most puzzling thing for now is why there is such a long wait for Bridgerton seasons in general, given that this is not some effects-heavy action series and it has a fairly limited amount of episodes per season. The biggest answer we have on this is that the elaborate ball scenes take a long time to shoot, and that’s without mentioning all the costumes, wrangling a lot of extras, and also ensuring that outdoor scenes are shot at the best possible time.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

