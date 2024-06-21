Bridgerton season 4 premiere date: A summer 2024 update

With us now officially into summer, is it a sign that great news is on the horizon when it comes to Bridgerton season 4?

If you watched the third season of the Netflix hit already, then you probably know already that a few interesting stories have been set up. Penelope has now revealed herself to be Lady Whistledown and with that, there’s a lot of fun stuff that could be explored. How does everyone act now that the secret is out there? Meanwhile, Benedict has a lot to think about in regards to his future and the book character of Michael is Michaela on the show, setting up a fascinating new story for Francesca.

SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for more videos on BRIDGERTON!

So while there is a lot to be excited about, and there is a chance for filming to start in the months ahead, premiere date news is still a long waits away. Showrunner Jess Brownell has already come out and indicated that the plan is to have the next season ready to go in 2026. There is a LOT of work to be done with this show, whether it be filming (which takes a long time), editing, scoring, dubbing, and doing everything else required to get the show available in all territories.

Is there any other news to watch out for?

Well, for starters, we do think that there’s a lot to be said for the possibility of an early season 5 renewal. There’s a chance it does not get announced this summer, but we do feel pretty confident it will be revealed before we get around to season 4 premiering. Why wait? This show is clearly a huge hit and with that, it is absolutely not going anywhere in the near future.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on Bridgerton, including more thoughts on Benedict’s future

What do you most want to see moving into Bridgerton season 4, no matter when it premieres?

Who do you want the focus to be? Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







