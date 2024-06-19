Bridgerton season 4: Luke Thompson on Benedict ‘mystery’

Almost a week has passed since the end of Bridgerton season 3 and with that in mind, there are plenty of reasons to look ahead!

For us personally, one of the things that we’re most excited about is the simple chance to learn what Benedict takes away from his team with Lady Tilley and how things fell apart. He does find himself in a situation now where he has to figure out what he does want out of his future — and also if he really is ready to settle down or not. After all, this can be a pretty darn difficult thing to determine!

Speaking to Deadline, actor Luke Thompson made it clear that moving forward, he is really just in a position where he wants to learn more and more about who his character really is:

Not to sound too strange, but he was a bit of a mystery to me. I’m as curious about it as hopefully other people are about where it will go, because I think what’s fascinating about Benedict is a character that he’s really struggling with something inside. He’s not able to be fully vulnerable about or fully committed to something. So it’ll be really exciting to see where that takes him and if he manages to crack it — and what happens when and if he does crack it.

We tend to think that when that moment happens, it could lead to one of most complex and emotional stories that we’ve had a chance to ever see on the series so far, mostly because there has been so much time spent with Benedict and by virtue of that, there have been chances to peel back a number of layers. The longer the show lasts, the more opportunity there is to do this with some characters.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

