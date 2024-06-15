Bridgerton season 4: Will Kate and Anthony return?

There is a lot to look forward to already on Bridgerton season 4 — that much is absolutely clear! However, there are also questions, with the status of Kate and Anthony being at the top of the list.

Is there a chance that Simone Ashley and Jonathan Bailey will be back? The season 2 leads did turn up in season 3, though at times their appearances felt more like a cameo than anything else. We learned that they are starting a family, but also that they could be going away for a good while.

Given that filming for the fourth season has yet to kick off, a lot remains up in the air at present. However, it does also appear as though there is an interest on some level to trying to make something like this happen. Speaking on the subject further to People Magazine, Ashley made it clear that there is an interest in making it happen:

“Both Johnny and I, we adore our characters, Kate and Anthony, so much and their relationship and what they mean for the show … I think we’ll do all we can with our schedules to make it work so that we can, hopefully.”

Of course, it is hard to imagine that either will be the focus if they are back, just as Penelope and Colin would most likely not be front and center, either. We do hope that they can continue to be tied into the world, but there are obvious challenges that come with doing a series that has largely a different set of leads every season. This show also makes its actors into bigger stars, which then means it has a harder time retaining talent.

Do you want to see Kate and Anthony back in some capacity on Bridgerton season 4?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are more updates ahead.

