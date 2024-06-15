Bridgerton season 4 spoilers: Is Queen Charlotte going to survive?

One of the things that can be somewhat hard to wrap your head around with Bridgerton is trying to figure out where the show fits in history. Is it trying to tell a realistic story, or simply play around with the idea of one? You can go back and forth on it, given that you have a mixture of real and fictional characters in here at all times. That can be a lot to deal with, and that’s something to be aware of in general.

Yet, we are here to make one thing clear within the show’s timeline: Queen Charlotte is not dying anytime soon.

In real life, Queen Charlotte passed away in 1818, which is just a few years from were are right now in the show’s timeline. That could be a cause for concern … if the series was still following history directly. Here is what showrunner Jess Brownell had to say about it to TVLine:

“I worship Golda Rosheuvel, and I think she’s so fantastic in her role. Shonda [Rhimes] and I, internally, have just decided that we’re in an alternate dimension … [The alternate history started when the Queen and Lady Danbury] worked together to make society more inclusive. That’s where we went into another timeline … There’s potential that in this timeline, Queen Charlotte could live forever.”

So, for the time being, don’t concern yourself too much with the future of the Queen; instead, wonder about characters like Benedict and/or Francesca, as one of them could have a starring role over the course of the fourth season. There is no season 5 as of yet, but doesn’t it feel likely to everyone else? At the moment, we tend to think so.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

