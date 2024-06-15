Bridgerton season 4 spoilers: Hannah Dodd on Francesca story

As we prepare to see Bridgerton season 4 eventually arrive on Netflix, it is absolutely clear we are moving into a surprising spot.

After all, consider the following: Who expected the series to end with the gender-swap of book character Michael now being Michaela? This is hugely important down the road for the Francesca character’s story, though for now it is important to also remember that she is with John Stirling. This is a story that is significant in its own way and needs to be told.

So does Hannah Dodd, who plays Francesca on the series, know what lies ahead? Yes and no. She may be aware of the story from the books, but there’s no guarantee that the producers are done with major changes. Here is more of what she had to say to E! News:

“I’m sure our writers are going to do a beautiful job at telling whatever story they want to tell, so I don’t know if we’re gonna completely follow what happens in the books … But if that does happen, poor Francesca has got some stuff coming her way. But it’s such a beautiful story, so I’ll be thrilled if I ever get to tell that one.”

Of course, an added wrinkle in all this speculation is not even knowing if Francesca is going to be the focus for the upcoming season. She is obviously a big candidate, but you could make the case for Benedict, as well. Personally, we’d be intrigued either way, but a lot of it depends on what feels more organic for the writers. We also hope that Penelope will continue to have some sort of role, especially now that everyone knows she is Lady Whistledown and the parameter has changed.

What do you most want to see from Francesca moving into Bridgerton season 4?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

