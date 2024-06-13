Bridgerton season 4 premiere date: EP on why 2026 is likely

On the surface, it may sound insane to think that Bridgerton season 4 is not going to arrive on Netflix for almost two more years. After all, the producers have known for ages that they would be back for more episodes! Why is this taking so long?

Well, as is often the case with this sort of show, there is a reason behind it — even if it’s frustrating for a number of people out there.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, showrunner Jess Brownell did her best to lay out why there is such a long wait between seasons here in particular:

“We are working to try and put the seasons out more quickly but they do take eight months to film and then they have to be edited and then they have to be dubbed into every language … And the writing takes a very long time as well, so we’re kind of on a two-year pace, we’re trying to speed up, but somewhere in that range.”

It is the dubbing part of this that is easy to forget about, mostly since the majority of folks watch it in their own language and do not think about how its gets there.

Now, there is discussion that season 4 could start filming this summer and if that is the case, it could be wrapped in the spring of next year. From there, everything else can happen and that may lead to a premiere in the first several months of 2026. For now, this feels like a reasonable timeline and yet, it’s also one of those things where it feels best to exercise a wait-and-see approach.

As for a season 5…

Doesn’t it feel inevitable? Even if nothing else may be confirmed at the moment, it is hard to imagine a scenario where the drama stops now given its overwhelming success.

What do you most want to see moving into Bridgerton season 4?

Are you sad to be waiting so long to see it? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back — there are more updates ahead.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







