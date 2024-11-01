The Rookie season 7 premiere date: A November 2024 update

Is there a chance that we are going to be getting more news on The Rookie season 7 between now and the end of November? We know that it has been a long wait already. A number of other traditional “fall season” shows are already back and yet, we find ourselves waiting for more of Nathan Fillion and the rest of the cast at ABC.

It is true that we’ve known for months now that the seventh season would be a midseason entry; with that, a specific announcement has to be coming soon, right?

While we cannot sit here and trumpet out any news in an official capacity, it does feel pretty easy to say this: We would be pretty darn surprised if we go through all of November and there is not a premiere date for The Rookie revealed. After all, our sentiment is that we will see the series back in either January or early February. All things considered, doesn’t it really need to be?

Just think about it like this: There are so many episodes left of this show that it almost needs to be back this early in 2025 to ensure that they all come on the air before May sweeps is over. Also, traditionally most networks announce premiere dates a couple of months in advance. That is, after all, the best way to ensure that viewers have a chance to re-watch old episodes or prepare.

As for what lies ahead…

It is true that ABC has not shared just a ton of information about what lies ahead; yet, we know that there are some new rookies coming into the team. Meanwhile, at some point Bailey’s abusive ex is going to be back based on the end of season 6 … but that may not happen right away.

