The Rookie season 7 premiere date: An October 2024 update

Is there a chance that we are going to hear more on The Rookie season 7 between now and the end of October? As you would imagine, there is a great deal to be excited about! The end of season 6 certainly suggested that there are some huge stories coming; we know that Bailey could be in danger at some point due to his ex. Meanwhile, we know that there is a big journey ahead for Bradford and Chen, and we’re wondering if there is a way for the two of them to end up back together.

Of course, we would love nothing more than to get some of these stories on the air sooner rather than later; it is mostly just a matter of when we’ll actually see them.

For now, here is what we can say in regards to the future. Odds are, you are going to get The Rookie back at some point either in January or February 2025. That may be a long wait and yet, at the same time there is a silver lining. When we do have a chance to see the show again, it is going to happen without a lot of interruptions.

We also do think that a premiere-date announcement is going to be coming before too long; unfortunately, it probably will not be this month. If we had to guess, our sentiment is that we are going to be getting a reveal in November, once we get a little more deep into the fall season. This is not something that has to be rushed given that there would still be a lot of time in order to promote it. (Also, we would love for there to be some sort of promo and/or trailer at some point in December.)

