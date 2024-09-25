The Rookie season 7 premiere date: A fall 2024 update

With us now officially into the fall, does that mean that an announcement on The Rookie season 7 is forthcoming? Make no mistake, we want it!

As for whether we are going to get a premiere date soon, let’s just say that there is a cause for optimism … even if it is going to take a little while, more than likely, for some of that to come out. At the moment, it feels like we’re going to be getting the show back in January or February, and that suggests to us that a reveal could happen at some point in November. Why not before then? Well, for starters, ABC has to take their time to promote some of their fall shows at the moment!

We know that the wait for more news is a long one but at the same time, there are two silver linings here. First and foremost, remember that the later premiere date does mean that you are going to get more episodes without a ton of breaks. There are also more episodes coming up this time around than what we had in the strike-shortened season 6.

As for what the new season is going to look like, let’s just go ahead and say this: There are going to be some new rookies and of course, that is keeping in line with the spirit of the show! There will absolutely be some more dangerous cases, but we hope there’s progression with a lot of relationships, as well. Just like so many of you out there, we are rooting for some sort of big progression when it comes to Tim and Lucy. Their dynamic has been so central to the series over the years, and it is our hope that the split happening right now between the two of them is just temporary.

